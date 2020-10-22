Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $27.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $31.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 620,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,890. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 98.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 202,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

