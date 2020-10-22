Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Bank First has increased its dividend by 35.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Bank First stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. Bank First has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $474.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. Bank First had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank First will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

