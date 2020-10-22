Bank of America Begins Coverage on Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRTA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities started coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Forterra in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forterra will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 26.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

