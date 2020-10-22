Bank of America Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $65.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of V.F. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

NYSE VFC opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. V.F. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -559.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in V.F. by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $26,794,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in V.F. by 132.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 562,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 320,380 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its position in V.F. by 3,932.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 258,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 251,663 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

