Barclays Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $112.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV opened at $99.44 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.