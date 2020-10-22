Barclays Boosts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $13.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.86. Navient has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,240,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 943.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,273,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,302 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Navient by 120.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 860,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 79.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 698,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

