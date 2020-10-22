Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 103.55 ($1.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.15. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary bought 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

