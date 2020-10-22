Barclays Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $81.72 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

