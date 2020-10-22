Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Cut to Hold at ING Group

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barco in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

BCNAF stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Barco has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34.

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

