Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Down 12.2% in September

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BRN opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

