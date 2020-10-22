Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Sells C$16,500.00 in Stock

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$16,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at C$197,726.10.

Frank R. Tweddle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, September 29th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$14,750.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total value of C$17,350.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Frank R. Tweddle sold 2,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.42, for a total value of C$6,840.00.

Shares of CVE BCM opened at C$3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $254.80 million and a P/E ratio of -23.53. Bear Creek Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.42.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.0962733 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.