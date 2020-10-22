Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bentley Systems stock. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Bentley Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.