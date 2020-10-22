Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Shares of BSY opened at $37.71 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.