Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of BSY opened at $37.71 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bentley Systems stock. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Bentley Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

