Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

BSY opened at $37.71 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bentley Systems stock. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Bentley Systems comprises about 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

