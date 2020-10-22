Berenberg Bank Downgrades Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) to Hold

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABCZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ABCZY opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.29. Abcam has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

