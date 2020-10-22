Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORAN. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 133.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Orange by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

