Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

BRY opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

