BidaskClub Downgrades Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to Sell

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of WINA opened at $161.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41. Winmark has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,620.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,375.00. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 134,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,129,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 112,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Winmark by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

