BidaskClub Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to “Buy”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,066 shares of company stock worth $2,133,226 in the last ninety days. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

