BidaskClub Upgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Hold

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Beacon Securities cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Open Text by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.