BidaskClub Upgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to “Strong-Buy”

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $45.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David May purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,032.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,859. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.