BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Down 6%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares traded down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. 1,548,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,073,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $355.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.53.
In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,998 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $2,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSI)
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
