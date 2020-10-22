BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Down 6%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares traded down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. 1,548,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,073,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $355.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.53.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. Analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,998 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $2,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.