Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. Biogen updated its FY20 guidance to $32.50-33.50 EPS and its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 32.50-33.50 EPS.

Shares of BIIB opened at $268.91 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $257.60 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.82 and its 200-day moving average is $288.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.18.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Earnings History for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

