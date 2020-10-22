Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $244.00 at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $281.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

BIIB stock opened at $268.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 12-month low of $257.60 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

