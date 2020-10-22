BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Wedbush

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BJRI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ's Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of BJ's Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.18.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI opened at $32.25 on Monday. BJ's Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts predict that BJ's Restaurants will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $2,480,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.