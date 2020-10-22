BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 4,372 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average is $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

