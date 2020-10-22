BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

