Blocknet Trading Up 11.5% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00008882 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $21,003.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,200,857 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

