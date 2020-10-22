bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $54.34 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.10.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,205 shares of company stock worth $67,695. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in bluebird bio by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in bluebird bio by 396.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

