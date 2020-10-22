Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $179,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,349,800.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,079. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $100.16 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

