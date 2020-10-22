Blur (BLUR) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Blur coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $99,439.38 and $134,891.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00239462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.01305828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00144034 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,411,505 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,505 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

