BMO Capital Markets Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to $12.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.75 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.96.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.