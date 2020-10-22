BMO Capital Markets Trims Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Target Price to $132.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.50.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $121.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.65. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.12%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,431,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,917,000 after buying an additional 487,389 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 116.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 99,330 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $10,796,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $6,407,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 131.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

