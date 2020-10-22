Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

NYSE:PRA opened at $15.40 on Thursday. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in ProAssurance by 103.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ProAssurance by 25.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ProAssurance by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

