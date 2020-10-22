BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $69.00 at Wedbush

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 7,277.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.