Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.53). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

BCEI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $417.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.20. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.82 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.