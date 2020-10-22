Boohoo Group’s (BOO) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 374.55 ($4.89).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 261.72 ($3.42) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 312.43. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In other news, insider Neil James Catto bought 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

