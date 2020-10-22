Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.47.

BXP stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

