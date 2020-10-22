Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Union Gaming Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. 140166 downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 2.30.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

