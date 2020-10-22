Boyd Group Income Fund to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$445.95 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$240.00 price target on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cormark boosted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$218.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$218.40.

TSE:BYD opened at C$197.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$205.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$198.65. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

