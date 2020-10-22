Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.42 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.40-1.42 EPS.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 14,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,541. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDN. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.