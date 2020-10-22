BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Chairman Sells $420,496.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $420,496.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,214,023 shares in the company, valued at $49,774,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles J. Homcy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

On Tuesday, September 29th, Charles J. Homcy sold 18,200 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $682,500.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $2,985,329.31.

BBIO opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $443,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.