Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $425.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.61.

Broadcom stock opened at $372.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.45. The company has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total value of $735,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,941 shares of company stock valued at $228,496,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Broadcom by 144.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 70.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $16,803,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

