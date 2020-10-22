Brokerages Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.71). RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 510.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $16.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 319,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,918,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR opened at $176.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.