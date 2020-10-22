Brokerages Expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to Post $1.77 EPS

Brokerages expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. WEX posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $143.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 51.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 853,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,828,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $37,684,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 9,917.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 212,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,109,000 after buying an additional 210,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 101.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 149,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

