Brokers Offer Predictions for Apache Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apache in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.05). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apache’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,054,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 9.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 64.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 7.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

