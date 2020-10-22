Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.85.

BAM stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,156,000 after buying an additional 42,919,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,967,000 after buying an additional 17,149,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,110,000 after buying an additional 13,829,390 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,202,000 after buying an additional 11,753,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,332,000 after buying an additional 9,052,155 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

