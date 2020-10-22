Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Brown & Brown has raised its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years.
NYSE BRO opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69.
Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.
In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.
Brown & Brown Company Profile
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
