Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after buying an additional 528,772 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,164,000.

BURL stock opened at $195.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 0.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

