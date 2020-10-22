Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Earnings of $10.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will report earnings of $10.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.26. Cable One reported earnings of $8.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $45.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $44.87 to $45.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $47.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.42 to $51.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,897.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,808.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,803.06. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,337.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total value of $618,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

